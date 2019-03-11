Airport strike talks continue

March 11, 2019 at 9:57 am

Talks are continuing in a bid to avert a strike by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) air traffic controllers.

Controllers at seven of HIAL’s eleven sites, including Kirkwall Airport, announced last week that they would take strike action on Friday, April 26, as they seek an improved pay deal.

Industrial action short of a strike was also likely to start in April and continue through until August.

HIAL representatives met with Prospect Union, who represent the controllers, last week as both sides seek a resolution to the dispute, and HIAL say that talks are set to continue this week.

