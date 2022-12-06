featured news

Airport staff set strike dates

December 6, 2022 at 11:32 am

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) staff are to stage two strike days in the run-up to Christmas, Unite the union has confirmed.

Unite, who represent members across 11 airports, including Kirkwall, in the HIAL group have announced two 24-hour strikes on Monday, December 19 and Thursday, December 22.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) has warned of the “inevitable disruption” to flights to and from its network of airports as the ongoing pay dispute escalates.

Anyone intending to travel on these dates is advised to get in touch with their airline.

For more on strike action affecting various services in Orkney, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

