featured news

Airport staff reject HIAL pay offer

October 26, 2022 at 3:07 pm

Unions representing staff at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd. (HIAL), including those working at Kirkwall Airport, have rejected an inflationary pay offer amid cost-of-living pressures.

Prospect, one of three unions representing HIAL employees is seeking immediate further engagement with the government-funded company, after its members declined the terms of a pay rise.

The airport operator itself has branded this a “disappointing result” following negotiations.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “The offer was the result of an extensive exercise on cost savings and the generation of additional income to allow an enhanced pay award that was affordable from within our existing finances.

“We will now meet with union colleagues to try and reach a solution following the disappointing result.”

Prospect negotiator Jane Rose said: “Prospect members at HIAL have voted to reject this year’s pay offer as insufficient to deal with the escalating cost of living.

“Prospect will consult with its members at HIAL to determine next steps and will seek immediate further engagement with the employer to try and find an acceptable way forward.”

Share this:

Tweet

