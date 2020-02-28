Airport road closed

February 28, 2020 at 11:25 am

UPDATE — The Airport road has now been reopened.

The Airport road (A960) on Wideford Brae is being temporarily closed to allow the for the recovery of a gritter vehicle, which was responding to a police request to grit the roads late on last night, Thursday.

This followed an accident, at around 10pm, in which a car left the road. The driver was taken to hospital to be checked over for injuries.

A diversion route will be put in place, through Holm Branch Road or Heathery Loan, via the B9052 (Moss Road) and the A960.

There will be closure signage at the Heathery Loan Junction, and the A960 Junction at the St Andrews School.

Updates to follow about the reopening of the road.

Folk heading to Kirkwall Airport are bing advised to allow extra time for travel.

