Airport pay dispute talks to resume
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) and Prospect have resumed talks aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute over pay.
The airport operator and the union — which is representing air traffic controllers working at the airports — have both said they are hopeful that progress can be made in the coming discussions.
The last that was heard in the dispute was in September when Prospect turned down a pay offer set out by HIAL.
The dispute has seen strike action and other industrial action take place at the airports affected, which includes Kirkwall Airport.