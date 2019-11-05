Airport pay dispute talks to resume

November 5, 2019 at 10:40 am

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) and Prospect have resumed talks aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute over pay.

The airport operator and the union — which is representing air traffic controllers working at the airports — have both said they are hopeful that progress can be made in the coming discussions.

The last that was heard in the dispute was in September when Prospect turned down a pay offer set out by HIAL.

The dispute has seen strike action and other industrial action take place at the airports affected, which includes Kirkwall Airport.

