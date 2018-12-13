Airline warns of possible disruptions to services

December 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm

Air passengers are being advised of possible travel disruption this weekend.

Weather forecasts for Saturday and Sunday indicate heavy snow and blizzards across parts of Scotland this weekend.

In view of the forecast and potential for travel disruption, Loganair is offering customers travelling on flights to and from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.

If booked to travel on Saturday, December 15 or Sunday, December 16, customers can choose to re-book on an alternative flight between now and Sunday, December 23.

The company says that customers choosing to remain with their original travel plans should be rest assured that they will do everything they safely can to fly to passenger’s intended destination as close to the scheduled time as possible.

It is continuing to plan to fly all its scheduled services and has standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover any disrupted services as soon as reasonably possible once weather conditions permit.

At this time, Loganair’s disruption policy only covers travel on Loganair flights and it is unable to make changes to any onward travel arrangements that customers may have in place with other carriers.

