‘Airline restrictions has to come from the Government,’ say Loganair

March 23, 2020 at 10:46 am

Loganair says the onus is on the Government to restrict flights to and from the Northern Isles.

Responding to comment following restrictions being placed on ferries, Loganair say they are “neither legally nor morally able to make unilateral decisions as to who can, and cannot, travel on its flights at this time.”

“The decision to restrict travel or movement within the UK more broadly or within Scotland has to be a Government initiative with which, of course, we would comply fully if the time comes,” the airline added.

Yesterday’s ruling, which sees all ferry travel restricted to islanders who have the essential need to travel, and for essential supplies or business, was met with relief by local communities.

It is believed that people were travelling to rural and island locations in a bid to flee from the coronavirus.

At present, Loganair continue to fly to all island lifeline routes but on a heavily reduced schedule during the current coronavirus crisis.

They added that they, as they have done throughout their five decades of service to Scotland’s islands, will continue to have the best interests of the community at heart.

