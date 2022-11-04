breaking news

Air upgrade for Loganair island routes

November 4, 2022 at 4:54 am

A new fleet of planes will soon be flying in to Orkney as Loganair look to replace it’s Highlands and Islands air fleet with the next generation of aircraft.

The airline, which was put up for sale last month by the Bond brothers, will be replacing it’s remaining eight Saab 340B passenger aircraft with new ATR turboprops.

The new aircraft promise more passenger seats on each flight, enhanced ability to operate in conditions of reduced visibility such as fog or low cloud, and reduced emissions.

Training of Loganair’s pilots, cabin crew and engineers to work on the new aircraft is gathering pace, with the airline’s Glasgow-based engineers the latest to undergo training and proficiency checks on the ATR aircraft.

Loganair hope to introduce the new planes to the Kirkwall route in the first quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “Our multi-million-pound investment in ATR aircraft will safeguard connectivity for future generations within the Highlands and Islands air network, on which so many communities depend.”

