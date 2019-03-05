Air traffic controllers set date for strike action

March 5, 2019 at 10:28 am

Air traffic controllers at Kirkwall Airport will go on strike on Friday, April 26, in relation to their 2018/19 pay offer.

Prospect air traffic controllers will take action at seven airports: Dundee, Inverness, Wick, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula.

Action short of a strike will commence on Monday, April 1 and continue throughout the summer to Saturday, August 31.

This will include instruction to work to rosters; refusal of non-medical extensions; an overtime ban; and withdrawal of good will.

Prospect will also seek to agree a protocol with HIAL to ensure cover for emergency incidents during the period of the strike.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Prospect members have agreed to delay any strike action until after the Scottish school holidays have concluded. Our members do not want to stop their friends and neighbours visiting their families during the school holidays.

“I urge HIAL and Scottish Ministers to use the additional time members have given them to bring forward real proposals to resolve the dispute rather than the same offer which has already been rejected twice.”

