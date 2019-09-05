Air traffic controllers reject latest HIAL pay offer

September 5, 2019 at 10:50 am

The union representing air traffic controllers (ATC) has rejected the latest pay offer set out by Kirkwall Airport’s operator, Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL).

HIAL had submitted a revised deal in a bid to end the row over pay which has seen strikes and industrial action by ATC in recent months lead to flight disruption at a number of Highlands and Islands airports, including Kirkwall.

Prospect, the union representing the ATC, have confirmed that no further strike action is planned at this time, but work-to-rule will continue.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Our members have voted to reject the latest pay offer from HIAL.

“We will now consult with members on how best to move towards a resolution of this dispute and will also meet with the company to try to find an acceptable way forward.”

A HIAL spokesperson, said: “This is a disappointing result.

“We presented a fair and reasonable offer to the Air Traffic Control staff. We have been in touch with Prospect and the union has agreed to meet in the near future and we are hopeful that these discussions will be positive.”

