Air traffic controllers ‘overwhelmingly reject’ revised pay offer

June 28, 2019 at 4:29 pm

A revised pay offer from HIAL to air traffic control officers (ATCs) has been rejected, with industrial action to restart tomorrow, at six airports including Kirkwall Airport.

The pay dispute had seen Prospect, the union representing the ATCs, receive a proposal from Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) at the start of last month. However, following discussions, the union agreed to ballot their members, suspending industrial action in the meantime, pending the outcome.

Throughout the process, the Scottish Government had made it clear that the pay remit for 2018/19 couldn’t be reopened, but HIAL were permitted to develop a retention allowance for the ATCs, in a bid to resolve the dispute.

However, it was announced today that proposals have been rejected. Further talks are due to take place, between HIAL and Prospect on Thursday next week. HIAL have note received any further proposals for strike action.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We are obviously disappointed that our latest offer has been rejected by Air Traffic Control Officers, despite enhancing our formal offer following last-minute discussions with Prospect.

“It is unfortunate that the industrial action has been reinstated during the peak holiday period and I would like to apologise in advance to our passengers, customers and local communities for the disruption this will inevitably cause.

“The offer was made within the parameters of the Scottish public pay policy in a bid to resolve the dispute to the satisfaction of both parties. We have encouraged Prospect to meet and discuss an alternative solution within the flexibilities afforded to the company. We remain committed to resolving this dispute and a meeting with Prospect will take place on Thursday 4 July.”

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Prospect members in HIAL have overwhelmingly rejected the revised pay offer made by HIAL. The work to rule which was suspended during the ballot will restart tomorrow, Saturday, June 29. Prospect will meet with representatives on Monday to consider the ballot result prior to a meeting with HIAL on Thursday to try and resolve this dispute and reach an offer which is acceptable.”

Responding to news of the rejected pay offer Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said: “This is deeply disappointing news. The long-running industrial dispute has already caused serious disruption to those using our lifeline air services and this now looks set to continue. With a busy summer period now underway, the potential impact of this action is likely to be greater than ever.

“What is abundantly clear is that absolutely no-one benefits from this damaging dispute. I, therefore, urge the unions and HIAL to get back round the table as soon as possible and find a solution.”

