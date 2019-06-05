Air strike suspended

June 5, 2019 at 11:26 am

Highlands and Islands Airport Ltd (HIAL) air traffic controllers have suspended strike action on Wednesday, June 12, after receiving a new pay offer.

The strike action was set to see six airports closed to flights, including Kirkwall Airport.

Passengers are urged to contact their airline regarding flights and travel arrangements on June 12 with HIAL airports now open.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL managing director said: “The proposal recognises the skills of our Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCOs) and the importance of delivering air traffic management services for the future and is within the flexibility granted by the Scottish Government to examine a retention allowance for ATCOs.

“We are pleased Prospect has taken the decision to suspend strike action to allow consultation on our offer to take place. During the period of consultation Prospect has advised the work to rule will remain in place.

“Our aim is to resolve this dispute as soon as possible and we will, of course, continue to engage with Prospect as it consults members on our proposal.”

Richard Hardy, Prospect union’s national secretary, said: “Prospect has received a revised pay offer from HIAL which we will be putting to our members for consideration.

“In light of this we are suspending the strike action scheduled for 12 June.

“Action short of a strike will continue.”

