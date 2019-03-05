Air Discount Scheme extended

March 5, 2019 at 10:12 am

The Air Discount Scheme, which provides eligible travellers with a discount of 50 per cent on core air fares, has been renewed until December 31, 2020.

The Scottish Government will shortly write to all scheme members to inform them of the renewal of the scheme and they also advise that islanders can continue to use their existing ADS card without the need to renew.

The scheme subsidies air fares for residents in some of Scotland’s most remote communities and from April 1, the scheme will be extended to cover the whole of the Caithness area and further parts of Sutherland.

Students studying in the eligible areas, but whose main residence is elsewhere, will also be included in the scheme from this date.

