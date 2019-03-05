  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Air Discount Scheme extended

The Scottish Government has announced an extension to the Air Discount Scheme, which sees residents of Scotland’s most remote communities enjoy discounted air fares.

The Air Discount Scheme, which provides eligible travellers with a discount of 50 per cent on core air fares, has been renewed until December 31, 2020.

The Scottish Government will shortly write to all scheme members to inform them of the renewal of the scheme and they also advise that islanders can continue to use their existing ADS card without the need to renew.

The scheme subsidies air fares for residents in some of Scotland’s most remote communities and from April 1, the scheme will be extended to cover the whole of the Caithness area and further parts of Sutherland.

Students studying in the eligible areas, but whose main residence is elsewhere, will also be included in the scheme from this date.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos