Age Scotland launches comradeship scheme for veterans

July 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm

Age Scotland has today launched a new service offering older armed forces veterans the opportunity to enjoy weekly group chats with each other by phone.

Veterans aged 50 and older, including Regulars, Reservists, National Service men and Merchant seafarers who have been part of a UK military operation, can register to join ‘Comradeship Circles’ with a call to the Age Scotland helpline. Veterans’ spouses, widows and widowers may also join.

Rachel Connor, Comradeship Circles Co-ordinator, said: “Over the last three years through our Veterans Project Age Scotland has been working with and got to know the veterans’ community. We’ve been inspired by the care and support members of that community give each other – the comradeship they share is truly a bond of friendship beyond what is typical in civilian life.

“During the coronavirus outbreak many veterans’ charities and community groups have created opportunities for veterans to enjoy comradeship using video-conferencing apps.

“Our big concern is for those older veterans who are unable or prefer not to use the internet, and so miss out on these opportunities.

“Through Comradeship Circles they can now enjoy banter and share memories of military life with each other by phone, in groups of up to six for about an hour, at the same time and on the same day each week.

“One of our facilitators will be on hand just in case, but mostly will leave the veterans to speak to each other.”

Age Scotland are hoping the Comradeship Circles project will create opportunities for veterans to ‘re-join the tribe’ by telephone. The charity would also like to hear from community groups interested in partnering to establish a Comradeship Circle for older veterans they work with.

To register to join a Comradeship Circle call the Age Scotland Helpline on 0800 12 44 222.

Community groups interested in partnering to establish a Comradeship Circle for older veterans they work with can email project co-ordinator Rachel Connor at veteransproject@agescotland.org.uk

Share this:

Tweet

