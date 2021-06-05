Advocacy Orkney launches crowdfunder

June 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Orkney’s only independent advocacy charity is asking the public to help save the service by donating to a crowdfunding page.

Advocacy Orkney, which is based in Kirkwall’s Queen Street, is fighting for its existence after Orkney Islands Council and NHS Orkney pulled £54,000 in grant funding, leaving the charity in a critical financial situation.

Since the charity made the public aware of the issue, words of support have been flooding in.

Advocacy Orkney is asking anyone who would like to help the charity in its time of need to donate via a newly-launched crowdfunding campaign.

Any funds raised will allow the charity to make sure its clients — some of whom are very vulnerable — continue to have their voices heard when decisions are made that affect their lives.

Chairwoman of Advocacy Orkney, Serena Sutherland said: “We have been humbled by the show of support the Orkney public have given us since we spoke out in the media about the funding gap we are facing.

“However, the reality is that the existence of our small charity is still very much at risk. We have set up a crowdfunding webpage in the hopes that we can raise enough money to keep us going until a more long-term solution is found.

“Any funds raised will be used to keep providing our service and helping Orcadians in need of independent advocacy. If there are members of the public out there willing to support us, we would be incredibly grateful.“

Advocacy Orkney’s crowdfunding page can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save- advocacy-orkney. Alternatively, donations can be made through the charity’s Orkney Communities page: https://www.orkneycommunities. co.uk/advocacyorkney/links.asp

