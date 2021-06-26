Advocacy Orkney ‘humbled’ by crowdfunder donations

June 26, 2021 at 10:20 am

Advocacy Orkney has expressed its gratitude to all those who have donated to their online crowdfunding page.

With one week left to go for the month-long campaign, the page has raised over £1,700, far surpassing the modest £500 goal the charity initially set for the online campaign.

The chairwoman of Advocacy Orkney, Serena Sutherland, said: “The generosity of the public in Orkney, and further afield, has been humbling.

Advocacy Orkney’s crowdfunding page will remain active until Monday, June 28. It can be found at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-advocacy-orkney

