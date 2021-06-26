Advocacy Orkney ‘humbled’ by crowdfunder donations
Advocacy Orkney has expressed its gratitude to all those who have donated to their online crowdfunding page.
With one week left to go for the month-long campaign, the page has raised over £1,700, far surpassing the modest £500 goal the charity initially set for the online campaign.
The chairwoman of Advocacy Orkney, Serena Sutherland, said: “The generosity of the public in Orkney, and further afield, has been humbling.
Advocacy Orkney’s crowdfunding page will remain active until Monday, June 28. It can be found at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-advocacy-orkney
