Advisory firm set to breathe new life into the Old Library

March 3, 2023 at 7:30 am

The Old Library in Kirkwall is set for a new future as the home for a brand new co-working space as a business advisory firm announce plans to take over the historic building.

CRC Accountancy is preparing to take over ownership of the old Carnegie library from current owner Neil Stevenson.

The building has lain unused since 2021 since Grooves Records moved out and planning permission to convert the entire site into flats had been granted.

However, a deal has now been agreed with CRC Accountancy founder and managing director Calvin Cooper.

Mr Cooper said: “For a few years now, one of our main ambitions has been to bring a modern, functional, and comfortable co-working space to Kirkwall.

“I’m delighted to say that we now have the opportunity to make that ambition a reality in one of the town’s most beloved buildings.

“Our plans would keep the Old Library open for public use, which is something we know people want, and providing work spaces is only one part of the picture.

“As we’ll also use the space to hold business development sessions and workshops, we like to think we’re maintaining something of the spirit of the Carnegie libraries — using it as a hub for information and higher learning.”

Read more about Mr Stevenson’s delight that the plans will bring the library back into use and Mr Cooper’s innovative plans for the co-working space in The Orcadian next week.

