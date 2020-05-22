Advice issued on using video calling services safely

May 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Police are reminding the public to be careful when using online video calling and conferencing services.

As many are now using such services – for example, Zoom or Microsoft Teams – to stay in touch with family, friends and work colleagues, guidance has been issued by the National Cyber Security Centre to help people stay safe.

Police have said there have not been any reports of problems from people in Orkney but they are recommending that, even if someone is familiar with video conferencing, they should take a moment to check they are staying safe.

The advice is as follows:

When downloading video conferencing software:

• Only download software from trusted sources.

• Check online to understand what app is right for you.

• Check the privacy settings for which data the service will access during operation

When setting up video

• Make sure your account is set up with a strong password.

• Test the service before making your first call

• Understand the features available

When hosting and joining calls

• Do not make the calls public

• Know who is joining your call

• Consider your surroundings and think about what your camera is showing during the call

The full guidance is available here.

Share this:

Tweet

