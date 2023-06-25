featured news

Advice issued amid 999 connection issues

June 25, 2023 at 10:55 am

UPDATE: The Scottish Government has confirmed this Sunday evening that the back-up system for 999/112 is fully operational and genuine emergencies should continue to call these numbers. If you experience any issues with these lines, you are advised to call 101 for police and fire and rescue services, or 111 for health.

A “technical fault” is causing issues for folk calling 999 nationwide this Sunday.

Communities across Scotland are being asked to use the alternative 101 number, and to only phone this in an emergency.

For the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, people in Orkney can also call the northern control centre on 01382 835804.

A statement issued by Police Scotland states: “Due to a technical fault many 999 emergency calls are not connecting.

”Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.

“Please ONLY call in an emergency for the time being – wait until later to make 101 non-emergency calls.”

Share this:

Tweet

