Adventurer runs through Orkney as part of barefoot challenge

June 18, 2019 at 4:58 pm

A Global adventurer ran from Kirkwall to St Margaret’s Hope last Friday as part of her next major challenge — Barefoot Britain.

Anna McNuff is running 2620 miles — the distance of 100 marathons — barefoot for the challenge, which is estimated to take five months to complete. Anna began Barefoot Britain in the Shetland Islands on June 2 and finishes in London on Sunday, November 10.

As an ambassador for Girlguiding she will be visiting thousands of girls and young women in Girlguiding throughout her journey to talk to them about adventure and challenge.

To get her on her way, she was greeted last Friday by Brownies and Guides from Stenness and Orphir at the Guide Cottage, in Orphir, where she chatted to the girls, encouraging them to go on adventures and challenge themselves.

Anna will also use her journey to encourage more people to inspire the girls of tomorrow by volunteering today.

Anna said: “Girls want adventure. They want to have exciting experiences without worrying about being treated differently or feeling unsafe because they are girls. Barefoot Britain will show girls that adventure is as much for them as it is for boys.

“All the way through Barefoot Britain, I’ll be talking to girls and young women about taking on adventures and doing things that scare them. I want to show girls that their gender is not a barrier for adventure and to encourage the girls and young women of the UK to be their brilliant selves.

“There are so many people out there who care about the future for girls. And Girlguiding makes a huge difference to the lives of girls and the women they will go on to be. So I will use my journey to encourage women and men to volunteer for Girlguiding. I want to show people how rewarding it is to support girls in their adventures – and how that’s an adventure in itself. Just you being you can make a real difference. Join over 100,000 Girlguiding volunteers and give more girls the chance to shine.”

Caitlin, one of the local guides, aged thirteen, said: “I was so inspired by Anna, she is so positive. She told me to break my big challenges and adventures down into small steps — it is good advice that I will use!”

Rebekah, a local Brownie, aged nine said: “I wasn’t sure about running in my bare feet when I first tried it, but Anna made it look so easy so I did it again! I liked it but maybe only on the grass!”

Bailey, another local Brownie, aged eight, said: “I helped put a glitter tattoo on Anna’s foot — it is so cool and she is going to keep it on while she is running!”

