Addition junior inter-county sailings

NorthLink Ferries has scheduled additional Kirkwall calls to accommodate this year’s junior inter-county competition, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual event sees over 200 young athletes from across the Northern Isles compete in five sports including netball, swimming, athletics, hockey and football for the coveted Stuart Cup.

This year, the competition is in Shetland meaning that the Orkney side will be departing the county on Friday night. The ferry operator has scheduled additional sailings on Friday night from Aberdeen and Sunday night from Lerwick, ferrying Orkney’s athletes, coaches and spectators to and from the sporting event.

Seumas Campbell, Serco’s customer service director, commented: “We are always very pleased to be supporting the junior inter-county, which is a key event in the calendar for both Orkney and Shetland but are also excited to provide this great opportunity for visitors to make the most of a weekend in Orkney.

“We wish both the Orkney and Shetland teams the best of luck in this year’s competition and hope visitors enjoy a weekend getaway in the Northern Isles.”

