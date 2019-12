Accident on Kirkwall – Finstown Road

December 20, 2019 at 9:41 am

Police are currently dealing with an one-vehicle accident on the Kirkwall to Finstown road.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland confirmed that officers were called to the scene at around 8.10am, this morning, Friday.

According to police, the road has since been cleared for traffic.

This afternoon, a Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that that a man involved in the accident had been taken to hospital with what were believed to have been minor injuries.

