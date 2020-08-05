virus

Aberdeen placed on lockdown

August 5, 2020 at 12:54 pm

Recent visitors to Aberdeen have been asked to remain alert for symptoms of coronavirus, after the city was placed on a local lockdown, this afternoon, Wednesday.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants in the city are to be closed, according to the First Minister, due to a new infection cluster which is believed to be linked to bars.

Ms Sturgeon has urged anyone who has been in Aberdeen in the last fortnight to be vigilant, and watch out for symptoms — particularly if you have visited pubs, cafes or restaurants in the area.

She has also asked anyone who is contacted by tracing teams to co-operate with investigations.

The Orcadian will be approaching NHS Orkney, NorthLink and Loganair for comment on how services linked between Orkney and Aberdeen might be affected.

Share this:

Tweet

