A Saturday to remember in Kirkwall and Stromness

November 5, 2022 at 9:15 am

This Saturday evening is set to bring sparkling spectaculars to Stromness and Kirkwall, as Orkney celebrates Guy Fawkes Night.

Both towns are due to host their annual bonfire night and fireworks displays this November 5.

In Kirkwall, a thrilling show of light will fill the night sky above the Peedie Sea in the shape of rockets, spiders, and chrysanthemums. This event is organised by the Rotary Club of Orkney on behalf of Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council.

The bonfire will be lit at approximately 7pm by Tom Rendall, chairman of Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council, and Rotary Club president Anne Leslie. Kirkwall City Pipe Band will play from 7pm, and the firework display will start at 7.15pm.

In Stromness, a cracking display of fireworks by the light of a terrific bonfire is planned.

The annual pop competition — where peedie folk are tasked with transforming neeps into colourful characters — is also due to take place as part of events at Coplands Dock.

The fire will be lit at 7pm, and the pop competition for primary-aged children will be judged at 6.30pm. This year’s contest is sponsored by Gray Associates.

