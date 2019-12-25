A quick Uppie win for the first ba’ of the season

December 25, 2019 at 11:11 am

The Uppie boys have won the first ba’ of the season in what was an incredably short game.

After Graeme Louttit threw up the ba’ at 10am, the Uppie boys wasted no time in securing their win.

The ba’ was passed from one uppie pair of hands to another, until Justine Pizon made a break with it barely two minutes into play. He took the ba up to the Blue Door, where it was passed to Kieran Barclay who continued up to the West End. There it was finally taken up by Jason Scott who made the last dash for the wall, touching down just three minutes after the game began.

They made quick work of choosing the winner as well, with Callum Dowell, claiming the ba’ at 10.08am.

What an incredably quick game!

