advertorial

A Night of Variety

July 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: TV variety acts set for Orkney

Saturday 30th, September 2023 TICKETS £25

Tickets available from www.pickaquoy.co.uk or www.seetickets.com or call 01856 879000

WHAT DO you get when you cross X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent?

‘A Night of Variety’, and three of their most amazing and famous acts are heading to Orkney this September! A celebrity variety show, the likes these isles have never seen before, will have you singing, dancing and mesmerised from start to finish. Kerry Leask, hospitality and events manager said: “I am delighted that we have these talented acts coming to Orkney, it will be a fun-filled evening for all the family.”

All three acts have their own YouTube channels; make sure to check them out and be amazed at the talent on display!

Links to these and all details about the event can be found on Picky’s website: www.pickaquoy.co.uk/events/whats-on/a-night-of-variety/

• RAK-SU

Rak-Su is a four-piece group from Watford who triumphed in The X Factor, in December 2017. Rak-Su — which stands for “tracks versus suits” and the juxtaposition of carefree youth and adult responsibilities — is not only the first male band to win the competition, but also the first-ever X Factor act to have had three of its singles top the UK iTunes chart while being on the show. This included original tracks Mona Lisa and I’m Feeling You.

Dimelo, the group’s winner’s duet with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, debuted at number two and has now been certified silver, spending three weeks in the top ten of the Official UK chart.

The day after being crowned the winner also saw Rak-Su achieve an incredible five songs in the iTunes Top 6 at one point, including Dimelo at No.1.

• TWIST AND PULSE

Born and bred South Londoners, Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, met at the renowned Brit School of Performing Arts.

Through a joint love of dance, they have quickly become role models for young people around the UK. As their alter egos, Twist (Ash) and Pulse (Glen), they quickly shot to fame on one of the most watched TV shows in the UK. They achieved 2nd place on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and more recently took the title of Champion of Champions in the latest series.

Their total YouTube views have hit over 90 million!

• DNA

Andrew and Darren make up one of the world’s most talked about, exciting and dynamic mind-reading double acts. Their unique telepathic ability is known as “the gift” — and really must be experienced to be believed!

DNA combine years of experience in both close-up and stage performances to deliver a world-class act that is unparalleled. Seen by tens of millions around the world, they were finalists on Britain’s Got Talent where they completely spooked and stunned the judges.

Millions of viewers still have that one question — “How the heck do they do that?”

DNA will draw you in with their disarming, easy-going manner and then hit you with impossibility after impossibility, guaranteed to change the way you not only view mind-readers forever, but also question who else is reading your mind right now! Your thoughts will become theirs in seconds . . .

Are you ready?

Share this:

Tweet

