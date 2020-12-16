A kilo of cannabis seized at ferry terminal

December 16, 2020 at 6:54 pm

A man has been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after a haul of cannabis was discovered in a van at a Caithness ferry terminal.

Yesterday, Tuesday, locally based police officers were supported by colleagues from Border Policing Command as they carried out searches at the Gills Bay Ferry Terminal, as police continued with Operation Ruling enforcement activity in Caithness.

During this time, police say that they made inquiries with the driver of a Mercedes Veto Transporter van, and then carried out a search of the vehicle.

As a result, one kilogram of cannabis was recovered from inside, valued between £10,000 and £15,000.

A 54-year-old was arrested at the scene and made a first appearance at Wick Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, added police.

Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson, local area commander for Caithness said: “A large part of Operation Ruling involves intelligence gathering and then utilising Police Scotland’s various specialist departments to support the excellent work being undertaken by Caithness’s local officers on a daily basis.

“This has once again paid dividends, as a significant quantity of cannabis has been seized before it could be distributed within communities throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“Operation Ruling activity will continue throughout Caithness and we would ask the public to continue and support our efforts by coming forward with intelligence.

“If you have information about ongoing criminal activity in your area then please contact us via 101, or email the Caithness Community Policing Team directly at CaithnessCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

