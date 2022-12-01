featured news

A ‘golden opportunity’ missed in Finstown?

December 1, 2022 at 11:00 am

“I believe by not introducing a full blanket 20mph zone in Finstown, we are missing a golden opportunity.”

Councillor John Ross Scott, of Kirkwall East, says he has been frustrated by the ongoing discussions on what needs to be done to curb speeds in Finstown and has highlighted how full 20mph zones — now in place in Scottish Borders and soon to be introduced in the Highlands and the whole of Wales — are “a reality”.

Read more about the long-running issue of traffic calming measures on one of Orkney’s busiest roads, and Councillor Scott’s belief that implementing a village-wide speed reduction could be the answer, in The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

