featured news

A gable end for Christmas? Triple amputee waits a year for house repairs

John Morris has waited a year so far for repairs to his Kirkwall home, owned by Orkney Housing Association Ltd.

Delays by insurers have left a disabled Kirkwall pensioner waiting a year for repairs to the gable end of his property, according to his landlord.

It was last November when John Morris, a triple amputee, woke up to find that a substantial part of the stonework on his house at Pickaquoy Loan had been dislodged in stormy weather.

The property’s owner — Orkney Housing Association Ltd. (OHAL) — has told The Orcadian that it is still “awaiting for approval from insurers” before it can proceed with work to repair the house.

