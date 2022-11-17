featured news

A gable end for Christmas? Triple amputee waits a year for house repairs

November 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Delays by insurers have left a disabled Kirkwall pensioner waiting a year for repairs to the gable end of his property, according to his landlord.

It was last November when John Morris, a triple amputee, woke up to find that a substantial part of the stonework on his house at Pickaquoy Loan had been dislodged in stormy weather.

The property’s owner — Orkney Housing Association Ltd. (OHAL) — has told The Orcadian that it is still “awaiting for approval from insurers” before it can proceed with work to repair the house.

