featured news

A cracker of a prize up for grabs in time for Christmas

October 7, 2022 at 4:23 pm

One lucky person will win an unforgettable Christmas cracker of a prize, with a whopping £2,000 up for grabs, as The Orcadian’s “Orkney Loves Local” competition makes a grand return.

Included in this week’s newspaper is all you need to get under way in order to have a chance of winning the tremendous four-figure sum, with the all-important card and a list of participating retailers.

Bounding off the success of last year’s campaign, 84 businesses have signed up to an initiative which has been a huge success since its launch in 2020.

