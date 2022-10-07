  • Kirkwall
featured news

A cracker of a prize up for grabs in time for Christmas

Lizza Hume from Kirkwall’s Hume Sweet Hume shop on Albert Street (Orkney Photographic).

One lucky person will win an unforgettable Christmas cracker of a prize, with a whopping £2,000 up for grabs, as The Orcadian’s “Orkney Loves Local” competition makes a grand return.

Included in this week’s newspaper is all you need to get under way in order to have a chance of winning the tremendous four-figure sum, with the all-important card and a list of participating retailers.

Bounding off the success of last year’s campaign, 84 businesses have signed up to an initiative which has been a huge success since its launch in 2020.