In this week’s The Orcadian

June 21, 2023 at 4:38 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, ‘Orkney deserves better’ when it comes to its internal ferry fleet, says the leader of Orkney Islands Council, as issues with a number of vessels last weekend prompt renewed calls for the Scottish Government to fund their replacement.

Also on the front page, two weel-kent Orkney faces who have gained recognition in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List.

Inside:

Museum unveils new images of WW1 naval wrecks

‘Key questions’ asked as campaigners ramp up fight to free Michael Ross

Dounby teacher becomes Orkney’s first ARCHIE child bereavement volunteer

Rowers ramp up for Arctic expedition

New vision for optometrists future

Apology issued over Stronsay power outage

Crowd laps up Orkney’s dragtastic debut

Coverage of the St Magnus International Festival

A two-page spread of pictures, coverage and results from the Finstown Gala

Hopes shared for abattoir resurrection

Questions raised over seal killing

Westray whirl to North Isles Sports success

