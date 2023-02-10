ADVERTORIAL: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties

advertorial

February 10, 2023

A leading businesswoman based south of the Pentland Firth, Yvonne Fitzgerald is committing major resources to help uplift the property market in Orkney with a locally based agent spearheading the move.

Yvonne left her home in Thurso in 2014 and quickly worked her way up to become one of the leading sales figures in the Scottish property sector, having run the Inverness RE/MAX office where she was one of their top performers in Scotland, and winning awards with them for her sales performance. RE/MAX is a worldwide estate agency. Having trained up over 30 agents, including Cristian Voinea who started Purple Bricks in the Highlands, she holds professional qualifications in estate agency practise and is one of only a handful of estate agents in the Highlands and Islands who are fully qualified in both property sales and letting. Yvonne has also been the Highland Regional Area Manager of YOPA, which is a top 5 estate agency in the UK. She explained; “I did have a lot of success. I was even headhunted and there were many national offers on the table to progress, but I wanted to come back to the north and help my own region.”

Yvonne returned to Caithness in 2018 and took over the day-to-day running of her own estate agency, which was established in 2011, changing its name to Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties, which now operates out of two offices, one in Thurso and one in Wick. The company, with its distinctive pink and purple branding, introduced innovative marketing practises – they are still the only northern-based estate agent on Rightmove, S1 Homes, On The Market, Zoopla and Primelocation, which are THE portals to be on. The company’s progress has been remarkable, quickly moving into a premium market position and finishing 2nd and 3rd out of over 100 agents in 2021 and 2022 for number of properties sold in the Highland Region. Yvonne added, “We’re the top selling agent in the KW postcode area and in the past year we’ve handled more properties coming onto the market than all our nearest competitors, but we don’t want to sit on our laurels.”

This drive for growth has been achieved with high service levels and client value for money. The business now employs eight staff and regularly transfers parts of its profits to local charities and organisations in Caithness. Yvonne fully intends to continue this same practise in Orkney, now she has decided the time is right to expand into the archipelago. Yvonne commented: “We often get demand enquiries from right across Orkney, but until now we haven’t had the capability to provide our fullest premium service. With a new Orkney-based agent, it’s been an easy decision to invest properly, and this will allow us to provide benefits across the islands. We are really looking forward to sharing our brand values with people who want to sell their homes or businesses.”

The new Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties activity officially launched on Monday, 30th January, this year, and coincided with a freshening of the company brand. The new agent, Sharon Flynn, is a well-known face in Orkney.

Sharon has been running her own business for 8 years, providing excellent services to both local businesses and clients, most recently moving into managing holiday lets, and sees this as a natural progression to add to what she is already doing.

Sharon said, “I’m really excited to provide value for Orkney with a rapidly growing company. I’ve been working with Yvonne for a few months across the water and I’m convinced this is the right time to offer our services over here.”

Yvonne added; “It’s quite simple. We are the market leader in the far north, and if you want to sell your house then come to us. But we still want to improve the service we offer our customers, and we want to give more back to the area that we share and work in. It’s everyone pulling together that will bring us back into regional prosperity.’

Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties is a ‘Best Estate Agency Exceptional Gold Award’ winner, placing them in the top 5% of estate agents across Britain. To contact them, initially call 01847 890826 for an appointment, or look them up on Facebook or the internet. Alternatively, Sharon can be contacted on 07900 980442 for a free, no-obligation valuation.

