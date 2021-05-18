Shapinsay Show cancelled for 2021

May 18, 2021 at 7:30 am

The 2021 Shapinsay Show will sadly not go ahead this year, due to uncertainty over the state of COVID-19 restrictions come August.

This is the fourth of the six agricultural shows in the county that have made this choice this year.

A spokeswoman for the Shapinsay Agricultural Association said: “After lots of discussions, we have decided to cancel our show this year again.

“It has not been an easy decision, but we feel that there is still so much uncertainty as to how things will be in August.

“We just can’t go ahead.”

So far, the committees for the County Show, Dounby Show and East Mainland Show have decided to cancel due to uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions come show-time.

The committees for the ‘Hope Show and Sanday Show have not yet announced any decisions concerning on the viability of their shows this year.

Share this:

Tweet

