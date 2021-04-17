Highland Park goes gold with new 50-year

April 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Whisky distillery Highland Park has unveiled a rare 50-year-old single malt scotch whisky — only the third ever 50-year-old edition in the distillery’s entire 223-year history.

Only 274 bottles have been created, each signed by Highland Park master whisky maker, Gordon Motion, and a limited number (around ten) of these bottles will be available from the Kirkwall store in April.

For folk interested in the new whisky and its accompanying decanter and gift pack, it’ll only set them back about £20,000.

Gordon Motion said: “This 50-year-old whisky is one of our oldest and rarest releases, and I’m very proud to have been a part of its journey.

The full story can be found in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now.

