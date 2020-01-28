700 visitors during care home open day

January 28, 2020 at 10:01 am

THE open day at Orkney’s newest care facility in Stromness attracted over 700 visitors.

The recently completed £9 million Hamnavoe House was open to the public for the first time last Friday, with Orkney Islands Council keen to welcome folk wishing to see inside the new impressive building which will replace St Peter’s House.

An OIC spokesman said: “It was great that so many people came along to see Hamnavoe House – and to hear what they had to say about the building, its location and facilities. The response was overwhelmingly positive and we now look forward to welcoming the residents to their new home.”

Share this:

Tweet

