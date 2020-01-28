  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
oic

700 visitors during care home open day

THE open day at Orkney’s newest care facility in Stromness attracted over 700 visitors.

The recently completed £9 million Hamnavoe House was open to the public for the first time last Friday, with Orkney Islands Council keen to welcome folk wishing to see inside the new impressive building which will replace St Peter’s House.

An OIC spokesman said: “It was great that so many people came along to see Hamnavoe House – and to hear what they had to say about the building, its location and facilities. The response was overwhelmingly positive and we now look forward to welcoming the residents to their new home.”

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos