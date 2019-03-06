£50k stolen from Orkney residents, say police

March 6, 2019 at 2:41 pm

Police are warning folk to be on their guard against online and telephone fraud after it was revealed that and estimated £50,000 has been stolen from the county since the start of 2019 alone.

Orkney’s preventions and interventions officer, Constable Simon Hay said: “No bank or building society or the HMRC will ever phone you to assist them in an enquiry. They will never ask you to move money to a “holding account”

“We want people to be on their guard and to be aware of the warning signs. It is healthy to be sceptical of anyone who calls claiming to be from your bank, a business or another agency.

“A genuine caller will understand and not put pressure on you to do anything. Always double-check numbers you are given to call back and ideally only return a call on a number you’ve sourced yourself on a different phone line or phone someone you know prior to phoning them back. Better yet, if it is an option, attend in person at a local branch rather than providing any details over a computer or phone”

If you believe you have received a scam phone call or have been the victim of crime, report it to your local Trading Standards team on 01856 873535 or to Police Scotland by calling 101. Constable Hay is encouraging folk to stay informed, with leaflets on how to avoid fraudsters available to pick up from Kirkwall Police Station.

