£360k funding boost for isles affordable housing projects

June 15, 2020 at 1:46 pm

A total of £367,915 been awarded to affordable housing projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay.

Under the latest round of grants from the Scottish Land Fund, Stronsay Development Trust has been awarded £130,790 with which to purchase a three-bedroom house, which it intends to make available for affordable rent.

The Shapinsay Development Trust has received £237,125 that will allow it to buy two properties, also for affordable rent.

North Ronaldsay Trust has also received a further £159,400 which will be used to buy a house, garage with a workshop, shop, outbuildings and eight acres of agricultural land in order to convert them into a community facility, enterprise hub, commercial use and affordable housing.

Mike Erdman, chairman, Stronsay Development Trust, said: “Stronsay Development Trust is absolutely delighted with the award from the Scottish Land Fund. The work on the property will be undertaken by local tradesmen, providing valuable employment on Stronsay and, when completed, it will provide affordable housing, which is a much-needed and valuable asset.

Davie Campbell, Shapinsay Development Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from the Scottish Land Fund. This funding will provide huge benefit to the community and help provide high quality, energy efficient and affordable social housing for the people of Shapinsay. We would like to thank the board, the team, stakeholders and, most importantly, the community for all their hard work and support. We look forward to beginning the project in the coming months.”

Minister, cabinet secretary for Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented global crisis which has fundamentally changed every aspect of our lives, and will do so for some time to come. Communities across the country, whilst impacted in so many ways by the lockdown, are playing a vital role in responding to the crisis and maintaining our resilience, our sense of spirit and local support network.

“As we plan our recovery from coronavirus, we have a chance to re-imagine the Scotland around us, and to begin building a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy. Communities must be right at the heart of this process, and the funding announced today will support a wide range of projects to achieve just this, driving long-lasting benefits and empowerment to local communities.”

In total, the Scottish Land Fund is has announced £3,669,762 to 16 projects.

