30th Orkney International Science Festival begins online

September 3, 2020 at 11:50 am

Orkney International Science Festival begins today, Thursday, and it will be celebrating its 30th year in a slightly different format from the norm.

There will still be plenty of fun activities and interesting talks for science and nature enthusiasts of all ages, but they will be brought to you via a series of online videos. The festival will also be celebrating 2020 as the Year of Coasts and Waters, with plenty of sea-themed events.

Starting today, there will be plenty to enjoy, across the next week. Over the weekend, there is a chance to sing along with Mr Boom as he broadcasts his music from the moon, and to find out how folk stories from the isle connect with the world’s plastic problems.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to find out about the wonderful underwater world of whales and other marine mammals, with several virtual events and talks taking place on this subject throughout the week.

The festival concludes on Wednesday, September 9.

You can find the full programme of events on www.oisf.org

