30 to 34-year-olds invited to book COVID-19 vaccine

April 29, 2021 at 1:20 pm

Folk living in the Mainland and Linked South Isles are aged 30-34 are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, NHS Orkney has announced, today, Thursday.

The health authority is encouraging folk in this age group to book their appointment at the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre in the coming days.

People aged 32 – 34 are asked to phone 0300 303 5313 on Friday, April 30 between 9am and 4.30pm to book their slot.

Those aged 30 – 31 are asked to phone 0300 303 5313 on Tuesday May 4 between 9am and 4.30pm.

The Kirkwall Vaccination Centre will be closed on Monday, May 3 for the Public Holiday.

If you have any queries or are temporarily staying in Orkney, you are asked phone 0300 303 5313.

On the day of their appointment, folk are asked to:

early. Please wear a face covering and sanitise your hands before attending.

Patients aged 34 – 50 years who haven’t received a first vaccine to date will be able to call to book their appointment from 9am on Friday, May 7.

Meanwhile, plans are under way to expand on second doses of the vaccine, with hopes to offer first doses to adults under 30 by June.

During the second week of May, NHS Orkney plans to send letters to patients who received their first vaccine at the Pickaquoy Centre. This will detail where and when patients

