£3.2m school refurbishment tenders invited

September 7, 2020 at 10:56 am

Tenders for a £3.2million contract to extend and refurbish St Andrews Primary School are being invited by Orkney Islands Council.

The two-year project comprises the construction of a new-build nursery and extension to the PE hall, along with improvements to the existing school, including drainage.

The extension will allow the school to accommodate up to eight classes.

It is anticipated that the project will allow for an increasing pupil roll and future proof the school, which has a current roll of just over 200.

The deadline for tenders is late September 2020 with works due to begin towards the end of October. The notice can be viewed on the Public Contracts Scotland website.

The school opened in 1996 as a result of the amalgamation of the schools in Holm and St Andrews, and serves the East Mainland, with a catchment area covering Holm, Deerness, Toab and Tankerness.

East Mainland, South Ronaldsay and Burray Councillor, Andrew Drever, said: “St Andrews Primary School is very highly regarded and has a growing school roll which is predicted to continue.

“I very much welcome the tendering process for an extension and refurbishment to see the works begin to accommodate the increasing number of school pupils and nursery bairns. This will ensure the community has a fantastic educational facility for many years to come.”

