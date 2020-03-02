2023 Island Games committee continue search for director

March 2, 2020 at 11:45 am

Orkney’s International Island Games organising committee continue to welcome applications for an individual to lead and deliver the 2023 Games.

Just over two weeks remain before the deadline for a games director closes on Sunday, March 15.

Crucial to the success of the Games is the director’s post who will be responsible for all aspects of its delivery.

Between 2,500 and 3,000 athletes and visitors are expected to attend the prestigious £2-million pound multi-sport event.

The 2023 organising committee is leaving no stone unturned, casting their net as wide as possible to attract the right candidate, whether that be locally, nationally or internationally.

It is hoped that the director will be in post, ready to commence the 39-month, full-time position from July 1, running through until October, 2023 — around three months after the event’s conclusion.

It is anticipated that the director will be supported by two administrative assistants to be recruited in 2021 and 2022, as well as a board of directors and wider voluntary support network.

The games director will play a key role in strategic and operational planning, developing operational infrastructure, ensuring business excellence, managing the multi-million pound budget and the effective and successful management of the entire Games operation.

A “competitive salary” is offered as well as a “comprehensive benefits package”.

For more information, email info@orkney2023.co.uk.

