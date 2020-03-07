2020 inter-county netball clashes off

March 7, 2020 at 7:30 am

The annual inter-county netball matches between Orkney and Shetland are off this year, a decision Netball Orkney says “has not been taken lightly”.

For the first time since 1993, no inter-county netball fixtures will take place, with a catalogue of issues conspiring against organisers.

Shetland coach and player Kirsti Leask told The Shetland Times that, while both counties had tried “everything” to make the fixtures happen, ultimately, Orkney was unable to travel with the numbers required due to a “massive amount of pregnancies”.

However, pregnancy is just one aspect involved in the decision to call the matches off.

Speaking this week, a spokesperson for Netball Orkney says problems have “plagued” this year’s fixtures from the beginning.

The proposed date clashed with inter-county badminton fixtures, causing an issue with facilities.

There was also little availability on flights north, making travel costs “unfeasible”.

“In September, at the start of the season, interest was sought regarding the senior inter-county and there was a good interest at this point,” the spokesperson said this week.

“However, it became apparent that, when trials were held in December, this interest had waned.

“A number of senior players sustained injuries during the first part of the season, ruling them out, along with a couple of potential players being pregnant and others unable to commit to training.

“As part of the SIC rules, if a county find themselves unable to field two teams, they must inform the other county before the end of December, 12 weeks prior to the fixture. Therefore, the decision to go with one team was made.

“As I’m sure we can all understand, Shetland, who have supported us throughout, were unhappy with this decision and asked Orkney to reconsider and look at other ways to try to field a second team.

“For Orkney, the cost of travel and the amount the association would have to subsidise players’ travel made sending two teams unfeasible.

“Shetland voiced their concern over the cost of organising the event for only one team, and, after further discussions, the decision was finally taken that this year’s senior inter-county would not take place.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and the committee and players involved are very disappointed.

“We hope the fixtures will return next year.”

Shetland are in the midst of an unrelenting winning run at senior inter-county level; Orkney having last won the ‘A’ fixture in 2015.

Leask said: “We tried to re-arrange it. Both counties have tried to do as much as we can.”

The 2021 inter-county will be the 40th anniversary of the fixtures, and both counties will be eager to ensure the occasion is celebrated.

