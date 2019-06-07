£18,000 worth of cannabis seized
Police in Orkney can confirm that a quantity of cannabis with a “street” value of around £18,000 has been recovered from a vehicle in the St Margaret’s Hope area on South Ronaldsay.
The recovery was made following a search by the Orkney Drugs Dog on the morning of Thursday, June 6.
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court today (Friday).
Inspector David Hall said: “There is no place for drugs in our islands and we work hard to make Orkney a hostile environment for anyone involved in this harmful trade.
“I am grateful for the support of the Orkney Drugs Dog charity in operations such as this.
“Our local communities have a key role to play in our work and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to let us know.
“You can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information anonymously.”