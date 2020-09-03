10th annual Science Festival molecule hunt launched

September 3, 2020 at 3:49 pm

Orkney International Science Festival has teamed up with Kirkwall BID to bring you its tenth annual Molecule Hunt.

A treasure hunt with a scientific twist, the Molecule Hunt takes young puzzle-solvers on a trip round Kirkwall’s high street. This year, the hunt has gone virtual.

As usual they have selected 20 businesses in Kirkwall town centre. These are listed below and their locations are shown on the map. Each of these has been assigned a molecule which is associated with the nature of the business. A model of each molecule has been constructed and images of each of these molecules is shown below. Each business has taken a photograph of their molecule and posted this on their Facebook page or website.

The challenge, should you wish to accept it, is to visit each business’ Facebook page (or website for those that don’t have a FB page) in turn, and identify which molecule is on display. For those lucky enough to live in Kirkwall you may also be able to visit the shop and see the model on display.

Details on how to enter your findings, for a chance of winning a molecule building kit, can be found on https://www.kirkwallbid.co.uk/events/orkney-international-science-festivals-molecule-hunt-2020

The hunt is on until 6pm next Wednesday, September 9.

